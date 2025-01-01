2024 Cannondale Bikes Quick 3
- Category
- Fitness
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
2XL
Stack
650mm
Reach
430mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
600mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
628mm
Top Tube Slope
7.2deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
234mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
278mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
429.7mm
Front-Center
692mm
Front-Center Horizontal
688.4mm
Wheelbase
1118mm
Fork Offset/Rake
55mm
Trail
61mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.7mm
Wheel Flop
18.8mm
Standover Height
862mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
176mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
108mm
170 mm cranks
3 Build
2XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1810mm
Handlebar Width
640mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFitness
