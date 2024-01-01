2024 Sauvage Bicycles La Piste V2
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
Geometry
L
Stack
604.7mm
Reach
396mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
Top Tube Slope
8deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
281mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
414.1mm
Front-Center
625.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
621.3mm
Wheelbase
1035.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length, Unknown
400mm
Trail
71.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
67.4mm
Wheel Flop
21.4mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
104.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111mm
170 mm cranks
V2 Build
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1737.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://www.sauvagebicycles.com/la-piste/