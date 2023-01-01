2020 Trek Bikes Precaliber 24
Geometry
24.0
Stack
500mm
Reach
367mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
300mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
529mm
Top Tube Slope
25deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
237.7mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.6mm
Front-Center
575.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
570.4mm
Wheelbase
984mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45.1mm
Trail
65.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
61.2mm
Wheel Flop
20.9mm
Standover Height
564mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
112.4mm
152 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
85.7mm
152 mm cranks
24 Build
24.0
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
621.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1605.3mm
Crank Length
152mm
Handlebar Width
560mm
Stem Length
60mm
Stem Angle
15deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
130 cm
to150 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendKids MTB
