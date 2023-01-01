HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Trek Bikes
/
Precaliber

2020 Trek Bikes Precaliber 24

Category
Kids MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
24.0
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

24.0
Stack
500mm
Reach
367mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
300mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
529mm
Top Tube Slope
25deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
237.7mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.6mm
Front-Center
575.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
570.4mm
Wheelbase
984mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45.1mm
Trail
65.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
61.2mm
Wheel Flop
20.9mm
Standover Height
564mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
112.4mm
152 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
85.7mm
152 mm cranks

24 Build

24.0
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
621.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1605.3mm
Crank Length
152mm
Handlebar Width
560mm
Stem Length
60mm
Stem Angle
15deg

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
130 cm
to
150 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Kids MTB
Source:https://www.trekbikes.com/se/sv_SE/cyklar/barncyklar/kids-hybrid-bikes/precaliber/precaliber-24-8-växlad-flickcykel/p/28128/?colorCode=pinkdark
Suggest Bike Edit