HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Commencal
/
Clash

2022 Commencal Clash XS

Category
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Full suspension
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Aluminum
Suspension
170mm fork travel
Features
Disc brake
XS
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

XS
Stack
593mm
Reach
410mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
360mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
542mm
Head Tube Angle
64deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
77.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
12mm
Bottom Bracket Height
341mm
Chainstay Length
434mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
433.8mm
Front-Center
740.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
740.2mm
Wheelbase
1174mm
Fork Offset/Rake
37mm
Fork Length, Unknown
552mm
Trail
131mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
117.7mm
Wheel Flop
51.6mm
Standover Height
751mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
232.3mm
155 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
186mm
155 mm cranks

XS Build

XS
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1879.9mm
Crank Length
155mm
Handlebar Width
740mm
Stem Length
400mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
148 cm
to
160 cm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Full-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.commencal-store.co.uk/clash-xs-champagne-2022-c2x33291853
Suggest Bike Edit