2020 Pipedream Cycles Full Moxie 27.5
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Long
Longer
Stack
602mm
602mm
Reach
470mm
510mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.28:1
1.18:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
604mm
644mm
Head Tube Angle
64deg
64deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, ETT Center
77.5deg
77.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
20mm
20mm
Bottom Bracket Height
348.2mm
348.2mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.6mm
439.6mm
Front-Center
810.7mm
850.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
810.5mm
850.5mm
Wheelbase
1250mm
1290mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50.9mm
50.9mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
562mm
562mm
Trail
123mm
very high
123mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
110.5mm
110.5mm
Wheel Flop
48.5mm
48.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
272.5mm
170 mm cranks
312.5mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
178.2mm
170 mm cranks
178.2mm
170 mm cranks
27.5 Build
Long
Longer
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
3in
3in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.4mm
736.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1986.4mm
2026.4mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 5 in
to6 ft 0 in
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 3 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.pipedreamcycles.com/shop/the-full-moxie/?v=7516fd43adaa