2022 Pipedream Cycles Full Moxie Base
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel, 140mm rear travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Long
Longer
Stack
602mm
602mm
Reach
470mm
510mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.28:1
1.18:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
604mm
644mm
Head Tube Angle
64deg
64deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
77.5deg
77.5deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
20mm
20mm
Bottom Bracket Height
352mm
352mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
439.6mm
439.6mm
Front-Center
810.7mm
850.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
810.5mm
850.5mm
Wheelbase
1250mm
1290mm
Fork Offset/Rake
42mm
42mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
531mm
531mm
Trail
134.7mm
very high
134.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
121.1mm
121.1mm
Wheel Flop
53.1mm
53.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
268.7mm
170 mm cranks
308.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
182mm
170 mm cranks
182mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Long
Longer
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1993.9mm
2033.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
165 cm
to183 cm
178 cm
to190 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.pipedreamcycles.com/shop/the-full-moxie/