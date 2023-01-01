HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
LOOK Cycle
/
KG396

2002 LOOK Cycle KG396 Base

Category
Track/Fixed-gear
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Carbon/Composite
Fork
Carbon/Composite
XS
S
M
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category
Geometry

Stack
505.6mm
529.7mm
553.7mm
Reach
373.5mm
386.9mm
405.2mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.37:1
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
490mm
515mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
515mm
535mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
515mm
535mm
560mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
0deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74.5deg
Bottom Bracket Height
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
34mm
34mm
Trail
63.4mm
mid/​neutral
69.7mm
high
69.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
60.4mm
66.4mm
66.4mm
Wheel Flop
18.2mm
20mm
20mm

Base Build

Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
23mm
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
668mm
668mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Track/Fixed-gear
Source:Look 2002 Catalog
