2002 LOOK Cycle KG396 Base
- Category
- Track/Fixed-gear
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
Geometry
XS
S
M
Stack
505.6mm
529.7mm
553.7mm
Reach
373.5mm
386.9mm
405.2mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.37:1
1.37:1
Seat Tube Length, C-C
490mm
515mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
515mm
535mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
515mm
535mm
560mm
Top Tube Slope
0deg
0deg
0deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74.5deg
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
34mm
34mm
Trail
63.4mm
mid/neutral
69.7mm
high
69.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
60.4mm
66.4mm
66.4mm
Wheel Flop
18.2mm
20mm
20mm
Base Build
XS
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
23mm
23mm
23mm
Tire Outer Diameter
668mm
668mm
668mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendTrack/Fixed-gear
