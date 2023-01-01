2015-2020 Curve Cycling UpRock OG
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
SM
MD
LG
XL
Stack
594mm
604mm
613mm
625mm
Reach
392mm
408mm
425mm
460mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.52:1
1.48:1
1.44:1
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
390mm
432mm
475mm
521mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
575mm
600mm
625mm
640mm
Top Tube Slope
23.6deg
19.6deg
15.8deg
11.8deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
69.5deg
69.5deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
72.5deg
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
63mm
63mm
63mm
63mm
Bottom Bracket Height
298.8mm
298.8mm
298.8mm
298.8mm
Chainstay Length
445mm
445mm
445mm
445mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
440.5mm
440.5mm
440.5mm
440.5mm
Front-Center
642mm
662mm
681mm
691mm
Front-Center Horizontal
638.5mm
658.5mm
678.5mm
688.5mm
Wheelbase
1079mm
1099mm
1119mm
1129mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length, Unknown
480mm
480mm
480mm
480mm
Trail
87.2mm
very high
87.2mm
very high
87.2mm
very high
83.8mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
81.7mm
81.7mm
81.7mm
78.7mm
Wheel Flop
28.6mm
28.6mm
28.6mm
26.9mm
Standover Height
765mm
789mm
814mm
842mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
110.2mm
170 mm cranks
130.2mm
170 mm cranks
149.2mm
170 mm cranks
159.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
128.8mm
170 mm cranks
128.8mm
170 mm cranks
128.8mm
170 mm cranks
128.8mm
170 mm cranks
OG Build
SM
MD
LG
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2in
2in
2in
2in
Tire Width Max
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
723.6mm
723.6mm
723.6mm
723.6mm
Bike Length with Tires
1802.6mm
1822.6mm
1842.6mm
1852.6mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.curvecycling.com.au/