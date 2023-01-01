2021 White Bikes Interceptor RC
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M-50
L-54
Stack
549mm
575mm
Reach
380mm
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
540mm
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
543mm
565mm
Top Tube Slope
3.4deg
4.1deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
170mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
276mm
276mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.9mm
409.9mm
Front-Center
595.7mm
605.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
592.1mm
602.1mm
Wheelbase
1002mm
1012mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47.6mm
41.3mm
Trail
63.9mm
mid/neutral
67.4mm
high
Mechanical Trail
60.6mm
64.1mm
Wheel Flop
19.2mm
19.8mm
Standover Height
789mm
814mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
82.2mm
172.5 mm cranks
92.1mm
172.5 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
103.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
103.5mm
172.5 mm cranks
RC Build
M-50
L-54
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
30mm
30mm
Tire Outer Diameter
682mm
682mm
Bike Length with Tires
1684mm
1694mm
Crank Length
172.5mm
172.5mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
420mm
Stem Length
100mm
100mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
172 cm
to180 cm
180 cm
to188 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendPerformance Road
