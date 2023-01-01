2020 Landyachtz Bikes Play Bike 26"
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
26"
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
595mm
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
285.4mm
Chainstay Length
380mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
376.7mm
Front-Center
627.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
625.3mm
Wheelbase
1002mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Tire to Pedal Spindle
121.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
115.4mm
170 mm cranks
26" Build
26"
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.2in
Tire Width Max
2.2in
Tire Outer Diameter
670.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1672.8mm
Source:https://landyachtzbikes.com/bike/play-bike-frameset/