1977 Breezer Bikes Breezer #1
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Rim brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
One Size
Stack
505.9mm
Reach
400.2mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
558.8mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
541mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
584.5mm
Top Tube Slope
-3.3deg
Head Tube Angle
67.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
70deg
Head Tube Length
133.4mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
31.8mm
Bottom Bracket Height
304.8mm
Chainstay Length
469.9mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
468.8mm
Front-Center
652.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
651.6mm
Wheelbase
1120.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50.8mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
384.3mm
Trail
84.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
78mm
Wheel Flop
29.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
145.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
134.8mm
170 mm cranks
#1 Build
One Size
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
673.1mm
Bike Length with Tires
1793.5mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:December 4, 2012 diagram courtesy of Joe Breeze for Bike Insights. Additional measurements by Bike Insights.