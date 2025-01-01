2024 Sour Bicycles Crumble Base
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel
Geometry
xl
Stack
654mm
Reach
491mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
667mm
Top Tube Slope
14.5deg
Head Tube Angle
65deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
309.5mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.1mm
Front-Center
816.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
813.9mm
Wheelbase
1239mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
541mm
Trail
127.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
115.3mm
Wheel Flop
48.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
272mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
139.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
xl
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1988mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://sour.bike/bikes/mtb/crumble/