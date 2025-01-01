HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Sour Bicycles
/
Crumble

2024 Sour Bicycles Crumble Base

Category
Hardtail Trail MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Frame
Steel
Suspension
130mm fork travel
xl
Somewhat upright stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

xl
Stack
654mm
Reach
491mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
667mm
Top Tube Slope
14.5deg
Head Tube Angle
65deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
309.5mm
Chainstay Length
430mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.1mm
Front-Center
816.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
813.9mm
Wheelbase
1239mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
541mm
Trail
127.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
115.3mm
Wheel Flop
48.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
272mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
139.5mm
170 mm cranks

Base Build

xl
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1988mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Hardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://sour.bike/bikes/mtb/crumble/
