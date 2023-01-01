2019 Cycles Méral Gretel Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake, Women's, Step-through
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
540mm
570mm
595mm
Reach
380mm
380mm
380mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
1.5:1
1.57:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
470mm
510mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
530mm
550mm
565mm
Top Tube Slope
18deg
17deg
16deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
73deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
150mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
67.5mm
67.5mm
67.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
271.5mm
271.5mm
271.5mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
414.5mm
414.5mm
414.5mm
Front-Center
591.5mm
596.5mm
604.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587.7mm
592.7mm
600.8mm
Wheelbase
1002.2mm
1007.2mm
1015.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47mm
47mm
47mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
380mm
380mm
380mm
Trail
63.9mm
mid/neutral
60.7mm
mid/neutral
60.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
60.6mm
57.8mm
57.8mm
Wheel Flop
19.2mm
17.9mm
17.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
82.5mm
170 mm cranks
87.5mm
170 mm cranks
95.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
101.5mm
170 mm cranks
101.5mm
170 mm cranks
101.5mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
47mm
47mm
47mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
678mm
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1680.2mm
1685.2mm
1693.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://cycles-meral.fr/boutique/gretel/