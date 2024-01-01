2018 Kona Bicycle Company Zone Base
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
56
Stack
577mm
Reach
391mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
560mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
565mm
Top Tube Slope
4.2deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
165mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
261mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
413.3mm
Front-Center
608mm
Front-Center Horizontal
603.8mm
Wheelbase
1017mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length, Unknown
376mm
Trail
62.9mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.8mm
Wheel Flop
18.5mm
Standover Height
815mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
102mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
91mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
56
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1689mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://archive.konaworld.com/archive/2018/zone_ltd.cfm