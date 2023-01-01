2020 Stanton Bikes Switch9er Base
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
16"
18"
Stack
610mm
640mm
Reach
453mm
483mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
420mm
458mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
605mm
634mm
Top Tube Slope
20deg
18.2deg
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
65.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
302mm
302mm
Chainstay Length
428mm
428mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.2mm
422.2mm
Front-Center
783.9mm
816.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
780.8mm
813.8mm
Wheelbase
1203mm
1236mm
Fork Offset/Rake
74.3mm
64.6mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
516mm
516mm
Trail
87.8mm
very high
98.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
79.9mm
89.6mm
Wheel Flop
33.2mm
37.2mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
241.9mm
170 mm cranks
274.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
132mm
170 mm cranks
132mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
16"
18"
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1946.9mm
1979.9mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.stantonbikes.com/product/switch9er-631-uk-62/