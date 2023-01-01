2020 REEB Cycles Hooptie Base
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Swept Back Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Large
Stack
570mm
579mm
Reach
425mm
445mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
1.3:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
400mm
485mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
625mm
632mm
Top Tube Slope
19.1deg
11.2deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
110mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
55.9mm
55.9mm
Bottom Bracket Height
312.3mm
312.3mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
436.4mm
436.4mm
Front-Center
694.4mm
718.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
692.1mm
715.9mm
Wheelbase
1128.6mm
1152.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
468mm
468mm
Trail
107.4mm
very high
107.4mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
98.9mm
98.9mm
Wheel Flop
38.6mm
38.6mm
Standover Height
760mm
813mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
156.2mm
170 mm cranks
180mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
142.3mm
170 mm cranks
142.3mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Small
Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
2.25in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.3mm
736.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1864.9mm
1888.7mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://reebcycles.com/bikes/klunker/hooptie/