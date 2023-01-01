2020 Planet X Pro Carbon XLS Base
Geometry
51
54
57
59
Stack
529mm
546mm
560mm
575mm
Reach
370mm
377mm
391mm
392mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.45:1
1.43:1
1.47:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
510mm
540mm
570mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
516mm
535mm
555mm
568mm
Top Tube Slope
4.3deg
3deg
1.4deg
1.1deg
Head Tube Angle
71.2deg
72.3deg
72.5deg
72.7deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.4deg
73.9deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
133mm
147mm
162mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
60mm
60mm
60mm
60mm
Bottom Bracket Height
283mm
283mm
283mm
283mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
420.7mm
420.7mm
420.7mm
420.7mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
113mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
51
54
57
59
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
686mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendCyclocross
Source:https://www.planetx.co.uk/i/q/FTPXXLS/planet-x-pro-carbon-xls-cyclocross-frameset