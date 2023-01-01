HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Wilier Triestina
/
Jaroon

2020 Wilier Triestina Jaroon Base

Category
All-road/Gravel
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Carbon/Composite
Features
Disc brake
S
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
M
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
L
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
XL
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

S
M
L
XL
Stack
555mm
576mm
595mm
614mm
Reach
373mm
380mm
387mm
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.52:1
1.54:1
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
490mm
510mm
530mm
550mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
435mm
455mm
475mm
495mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
527mm
545mm
563mm
581mm
Top Tube Slope
7.1deg
7.2deg
7.1deg
7deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
150mm
170mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

Base Build

S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
702mm
702mm
702mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
All-road/Gravel
Source:https://wilier.com/en/my2021/world/endurance-bikes/gravel-bikes/jaroon
Suggest Bike Edit