2020 Wilier Triestina Jaroon Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
555mm
576mm
595mm
614mm
Reach
373mm
380mm
387mm
393mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.49:1
1.52:1
1.54:1
1.56:1
Seat Tube Length, C-TTT
490mm
510mm
530mm
550mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
435mm
455mm
475mm
495mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
527mm
545mm
563mm
581mm
Top Tube Slope
7.1deg
7.2deg
7.1deg
7deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74deg
73.5deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
150mm
170mm
190mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
702mm
702mm
702mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
Source:https://wilier.com/en/my2021/world/endurance-bikes/gravel-bikes/jaroon