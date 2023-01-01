HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Le Petit Porteur
/
Little Cargo

2020 Le Petit Porteur Little Cargo Base

Category
Cargo
Design
Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Steel
Fork
Steel
Features
Disc brake
One size
I've Ridden

Geometry

One size
Stack
596mm
Reach
385mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
518mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
560mm
Bottom Bracket Height
Chainstay Length
457mm
Wheelbase
1079mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
305mm
Trail
Mechanical Trail
Wheel Flop

Base Build

One size
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
490mm
Bike Length with Tires
1569mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Cargo
Source:https://www.lepetitporteur.com/
