2020 Le Petit Porteur Little Cargo Base
Geometry
One size
Stack
596mm
Reach
385mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
420mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
518mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
560mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
Chainstay Length
457mm
Wheelbase
1079mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
305mm
Trail
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
Wheel Flop
—
Base Build
One size
Wheel Size
20 in (406)
406 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
490mm
Bike Length with Tires
1569mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCargo
Source:https://www.lepetitporteur.com/