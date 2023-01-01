2020 OPEN Cycle U.P.P.E.R. Base
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
522mm
551mm
580mm
604mm
Reach
365mm
376mm
387mm
401mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.43:1
1.47:1
1.5:1
1.51:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
520mm
540mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
528mm
549mm
570mm
591mm
Top Tube Slope
2.9deg
3.8deg
4.7deg
5.1deg
Head Tube Angle
69.5deg
71deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
130mm
155mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
275.3mm
275.3mm
275.3mm
275.3mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
420mm
420mm
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
414.1mm
414.1mm
414.1mm
414.1mm
Front-Center
592mm
598mm
604mm
622mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587.9mm
593.9mm
599.9mm
617.9mm
Wheelbase
1002mm
1008mm
1014mm
1032mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Trail
75.7mm
high
66mm
high
56.5mm
mid/neutral
56.5mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
70.9mm
62.4mm
53.9mm
53.9mm
Wheel Flop
24.8mm
20.3mm
16.2mm
16.2mm
Standover Height
743mm
767mm
791mm
815mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
76.7mm
170 mm cranks
82.7mm
170 mm cranks
88.7mm
170 mm cranks
106.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105.3mm
170 mm cranks
105.3mm
170 mm cranks
105.3mm
170 mm cranks
105.3mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Outer Diameter
690.7mm
690.7mm
690.7mm
690.7mm
Bike Length with Tires
1692.7mm
1698.7mm
1704.7mm
1722.7mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 2 in
to5 ft 8 in
5 ft 7 in
to5 ft 11 in
5 ft 10 in
to6 ft 3 in
6 ft 2 in
to6 ft 7 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
All-road/Gravel
