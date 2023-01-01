2020 Antidote Carbonjack 27,5 Base
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 160mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
L
Stack
603mm
603mm
Reach
425mm
455mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.42:1
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
585mm
615mm
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
65.5deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, ETT HT Top
75deg
75deg
Seat Tube Exit Angle
68deg
68deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
115mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
12mm
12mm
Bottom Bracket Height
341mm
341mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
438mm
438mm
Front-Center
745.1mm
775.1mm
Front-Center Horizontal
745mm
775mm
Wheelbase
1183mm
1213mm
Fork Offset/Rake
46mm
46mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
555mm
555mm
Trail
110.3mm
very high
110.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
100.4mm
100.4mm
Wheel Flop
41.6mm
41.6mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
222.1mm
170 mm cranks
252.1mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
171mm
170 mm cranks
171mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
M
L
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
705.9mm
705.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1888.9mm
1918.9mm
Source:https://antidotebikes.com/product/carbonjack/