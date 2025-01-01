2017 Raleigh Bikes Merit Elite
- Category
- Endurance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
58cm
Stack
594mm
Reach
391mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
575mm
Top Tube Slope
7.1deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
195mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
73mm
Bottom Bracket Height
266mm
Chainstay Length
412mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
405.5mm
Front-Center
617.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
612.9mm
Wheelbase
1018.3mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
57.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
54.8mm
Wheel Flop
16.9mm
Standover Height
820mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
103.2mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
91mm
175 mm cranks
Elite Build
58cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1696.3mm
Crank Length
175mm
Stem Length
100mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendEndurance Road
