2020 Landyachtz Bikes City Bike 1 Complete
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
S – 50cm
M – 54cm
L – 58cm
Stack
541mm
555mm
569mm
Reach
356mm
359mm
367mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.52:1
1.55:1
1.55:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
540mm
580mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
507mm
513mm
525mm
Top Tube Slope
6.9deg
3.9deg
1.1deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
70deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
115mm
130mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
275mm
275mm
275mm
Chainstay Length
424mm
424mm
424mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.5mm
418.5mm
418.5mm
Front-Center
579.5mm
586.4mm
600.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
575.5mm
582.5mm
596.5mm
Wheelbase
994mm
1001mm
1015mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44.5mm
43.5mm
44.3mm
Trail
77.5mm
high
78.6mm
high
77.7mm
high
Mechanical Trail
72.8mm
73.9mm
73mm
Wheel Flop
24.9mm
25.3mm
25mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
66.5mm
170 mm cranks
73.4mm
170 mm cranks
87.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
105mm
170 mm cranks
105mm
170 mm cranks
105mm
170 mm cranks
Complete Build
S – 50cm
M – 54cm
L – 58cm
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
32mm
32mm
32mm
Tire Outer Diameter
686mm
686mm
686mm
Bike Length with Tires
1680mm
1687mm
1701mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 2 in
to5 ft 5 in
5 ft 5 in
to5 ft 8 in
5 ft 8 in
to6 ft 1 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendCommuter
