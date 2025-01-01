2016 Vassago Bicycles Bandersnatch Base
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Large
Small
Medium
Stack
581mm
—
—
Reach
451mm
—
—
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.29:1
—
—
Seat Tube Length, C-T
508mm
406.4mm
457.2mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
625mm
600mm
615mm
Top Tube Slope
9deg
—
—
Head Tube Angle
71deg
71deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
74.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
120mm
90mm
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
68mm
68mm
68mm
Bottom Bracket Height
301.4mm
301.4mm
301.4mm
Chainstay Length
450mm
450mm
450mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
444.8mm
444.8mm
444.8mm
Front-Center
678.7mm
—
—
Front-Center Horizontal
675.2mm
—
—
Wheelbase
1120.1mm
—
—
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
480mm
480mm
480mm
Trail
79.6mm
high
79.6mm
high
79.6mm
high
Mechanical Trail
75.3mm
75.3mm
75.3mm
Wheel Flop
24.5mm
24.5mm
24.5mm
Standover Height
800mm
711mm
736mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
139.2mm
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
—
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
131.4mm
170 mm cranks
131.4mm
170 mm cranks
131.4mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Large
Small
Medium
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Width Max
2.3in
2.3in
2.3in
Tire Outer Diameter
738.8mm
738.8mm
738.8mm
Bike Length with Tires
1858.9mm
—
—
Crank Length
170mm
170mm
170mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
6 ft 0 in
to
—
5 ft 8 in
to6 ft 1 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://web.archive.org/web/20160330182539/http://vassagocycles.squarespace.com/bandersnatch/#last