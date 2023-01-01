2018 Carrera Bicycle CX Base
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
551.2mm
560.7mm
569.1mm
587.5mm
Reach
363.4mm
374mm
388mm
383.8mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.52:1
1.5:1
1.47:1
1.53:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
530mm
550mm
570mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
521.6mm
535mm
550.7mm
565mm
Top Tube Slope
4.7deg
3.5deg
2.3deg
2.4deg
Head Tube Angle
72deg
72deg
72deg
72deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
73.8deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
145mm
155mm
175mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
57mm
57mm
57mm
57mm
Bottom Bracket Height
287mm
287mm
287mm
287mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
421.2mm
421.2mm
421.2mm
421.2mm
Front-Center
521.6mm
589.2mm
605.8mm
607.6mm
Front-Center Horizontal
575.2mm
588.9mm
602.4mm
604.2mm
Wheelbase
996.4mm
1010.1mm
1023.6mm
1025.4mm
Fork Offset/Rake
48.8mm
48.8mm
45.7mm
45.7mm
Fork Length, Unknown
400mm
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
60.5mm
mid/neutral
60.5mm
mid/neutral
63.7mm
mid/neutral
63.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
57.6mm
57.5mm
60.6mm
60.6mm
Wheel Flop
17.8mm
17.8mm
18.7mm
18.7mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
7.6mm
170 mm cranks
75.2mm
170 mm cranks
91.8mm
170 mm cranks
93.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
117mm
170 mm cranks
117mm
170 mm cranks
117mm
170 mm cranks
117mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
33mm
33mm
33mm
33mm
Tire Width Max
38mm
38mm
38mm
38mm
Tire Outer Diameter
688mm
688mm
688mm
688mm
Bike Length with Tires
1684.4mm
1698.1mm
1711.6mm
1713.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendCyclocross
