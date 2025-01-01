2020 Yeti Cycles SB130 Not Lunch Ride
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 150mm fork travel, 130mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
MD
Stack
614.8mm
Reach
460.2mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
410mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
601.9mm
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, ETT HT Top
77deg
Head Tube Length
99.2mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
34.3mm
Bottom Bracket Height
337.7mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
433mm
Front-Center
773.4mm
Front-Center Horizontal
772.6mm
Wheelbase
1205.6mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
557.1mm
Trail
121.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
110.3mm
Wheel Flop
45.7mm
Standover Height
725.9mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
231.4mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
167.7mm
170 mm cranks
Not Lunch Ride Build
MD
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1949.5mm
Handlebar Width
760mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://yeticycles.com/en-us/bikes/sb130/geometry?srsltid=AfmBOorAGYl2H3jh0WwAPV_PGzrOXDJiaweXo7neVdXx2hdQodi2Dcx0