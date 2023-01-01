2018/2019 Norco Bicycles Torrent HT 1
- Category
- Hardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 20% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
603mm
613mm
622mm
631mm
Reach
399mm
422mm
444mm
466mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
1.45:1
1.4:1
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
405mm
435mm
470mm
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
585mm
615mm
645mm
675mm
Head Tube Angle
66.5deg
66.5deg
66.5deg
66.5deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, ETT HT Top
72.9deg
72.5deg
72.1deg
71.7deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
100mm
110mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Bottom Bracket Height
328.1mm
328.1mm
328.1mm
328.1mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
423mm
425mm
428mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
418.5mm
421.6mm
423.6mm
426.6mm
Front-Center
703mm
729mm
756mm
782mm
Front-Center Horizontal
702.5mm
728.5mm
754.4mm
780.4mm
Wheelbase
1121mm
1150mm
1178mm
1207mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length, Unknown
551mm
551mm
551mm
551mm
Trail
102.3mm
very high
102.3mm
very high
102.3mm
very high
102.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
93.8mm
93.8mm
93.8mm
93.8mm
Wheel Flop
37.4mm
37.4mm
37.4mm
37.4mm
Standover Height
758mm
768mm
777mm
795mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
169.9mm
170 mm cranks
190.9mm
175 mm cranks
217.9mm
175 mm cranks
243.9mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
158.1mm
170 mm cranks
153.1mm
175 mm cranks
153.1mm
175 mm cranks
153.1mm
175 mm cranks
1 Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Width Max
3in
3in
3in
3in
Tire Outer Diameter
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1847.2mm
1876.2mm
1904.2mm
1933.2mm
Crank Length
170mm
175mm
175mm
175mm
Handlebar Width
800mm
800mm
800mm
800mm
Stem Length
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
155 cm
to165 cm
163 cm
to173 cm
172.5 cm
to182.5 cm
181 cm
to191 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail All-mountain/Enduro MTB
Source:https://www.norco.com/bikes/2018/mountain/all-mountain/torrent-ht-aluminum/torrent-ht-1/