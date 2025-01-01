2024 Stanton Bikes Switch9er Gen4
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Steel
- Suspension
- 140mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Single-speed capable
Geometry
16.5"
18.0"
Stack
610mm
640mm
Reach
453mm
483mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
1.33:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
420mm
458mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
594mm
619mm
Top Tube Slope
20deg
18.2deg
Head Tube Angle
65.5deg
65.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.5deg
74.5deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
120mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
302mm
302mm
Chainstay Length
428mm
428mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
422.2mm
422.2mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
132mm
170 mm cranks
132mm
170 mm cranks
Gen4 Build
16.5"
18.0"
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
743.9mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
167 cm
to180 cm
180 cm
to193 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.stantonbikes.com/collections/switch9er-1