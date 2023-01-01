HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Bike InsightsLog In or Sign Up
Kona Bicycle Company
/
Jake 24

2016 Kona Bicycle Company Jake 24 Base

Category
Cyclocross
Design
Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
Frame
Aluminum
Fork
Aluminum
Features
Rim brake
35cm
Compare
Collection
I've Ridden
Average stack and reachvs category

Geometry

35cm
Stack
455mm
Reach
335mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
350mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
457mm
Top Tube Slope
15.4deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
251.8mm
Chainstay Length
380mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
377.9mm
Front-Center
531mm
Front-Center Horizontal
529.1mm
Wheelbase
907mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
357mm
Trail
55.6mm
mid/​neutral
Mechanical Trail
52.4mm
Wheel Flop
17.5mm
Standover Height
595mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
79.3mm
160 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
91.8mm
160 mm cranks

Base Build

35cm
Wheel Size
520mm BSD
520 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
583.5mm
Bike Length with Tires
1490.5mm
Crank Length
160mm

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Cyclocross
Source:https://2016.konaworld.com/jake_24.cfm
Suggest Bike Edit