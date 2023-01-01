2016 Kona Bicycle Company Jake 24 Base
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Features
- Rim brake
Geometry
35cm
Stack
455mm
Reach
335mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
350mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
457mm
Top Tube Slope
15.4deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
251.8mm
Chainstay Length
380mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
377.9mm
Front-Center
531mm
Front-Center Horizontal
529.1mm
Wheelbase
907mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
357mm
Trail
55.6mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
52.4mm
Wheel Flop
17.5mm
Standover Height
595mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
79.3mm
160 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
91.8mm
160 mm cranks
Base Build
35cm
Wheel Size
520mm BSD
520 mm BSD
Tire Width
1.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
583.5mm
Bike Length with Tires
1490.5mm
Crank Length
160mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCyclocross
Source:https://2016.konaworld.com/jake_24.cfm