2016 Shand Cycles Drove Base
- Category
- Off-road Touring
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
635mm
653mm
662mm
Reach
384mm
398mm
415mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.65:1
1.64:1
1.6:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
485mm
495mm
530mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
580mm
600mm
620mm
Top Tube Slope
18deg
18.3deg
15.2deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
69deg
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
130mm
150mm
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
300.7mm
300.7mm
300.7mm
Chainstay Length
442mm
442mm
442mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
436.4mm
436.4mm
436.4mm
Front-Center
652mm
674mm
695mm
Front-Center Horizontal
648.6mm
669.6mm
690.6mm
Wheelbase
1085mm
1106mm
1127mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
480mm
480mm
480mm
Trail
94.1mm
very high
94.1mm
very high
94.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
87.8mm
87.8mm
87.8mm
Wheel Flop
31.5mm
31.5mm
31.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
111.3mm
170 mm cranks
133.3mm
170 mm cranks
154.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
130.7mm
170 mm cranks
130.7mm
170 mm cranks
130.7mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
2.35in
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
741.4mm
741.4mm
741.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1826.4mm
1847.4mm
1868.4mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
