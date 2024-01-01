HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Specialized Bicycles
/
Turbo Levo

2023 Specialized Bicycles Turbo Levo SL Kids

Category
Hardtail Trail MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Frame
Aluminum
Suspension
100mm fork travel
Features
Disc brake, E-bike
24
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry
Very aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

24
24
Stack
491mm
Reach
365mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
310mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
497mm
Top Tube Slope
23.3deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
263.2mm
Chainstay Length
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
417mm
Front-Center
638mm
Front-Center Horizontal
636mm
Wheelbase
1053mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40mm
Trail
95.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
87.4mm
Wheel Flop
35.5mm
Standover Height
603mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
170 mm cranks
169.8mm
155 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
170 mm cranks
108.2mm
155 mm cranks

SL Kids Build

24
24
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
626.4mm
626.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
1679.4mm
Crank Length
155mm
Handlebar Width
660mm
Stem Length
35mm
Stem Angle
6deg

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category Trend
Hardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://www.specialized.com/nz/en/turbo-levo-sl-kids/p/218378?color=353420-218378&searchText=96822-7024
