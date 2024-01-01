2023 Specialized Bicycles Turbo Levo SL Kids
- Category
- Hardtail Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake, E-bike
Geometry
24
24
Stack
—
491mm
Reach
—
365mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
—
1.35:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
—
310mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
—
497mm
Top Tube Slope
—
23.3deg
Head Tube Angle
—
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
—
75deg
Head Tube Length
—
95mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
—
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
263.2mm
Chainstay Length
—
420mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
—
417mm
Front-Center
—
638mm
Front-Center Horizontal
—
636mm
Wheelbase
—
1053mm
Fork Offset/Rake
—
40mm
Trail
—
—
95.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
—
87.4mm
Wheel Flop
—
35.5mm
Standover Height
—
603mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
—
170 mm cranks
169.8mm
155 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
—
170 mm cranks
108.2mm
155 mm cranks
SL Kids Build
24
24
Wheel Size
24 in
507 mm BSD
24 in
507 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.35in
2.35in
Tire Outer Diameter
626.4mm
626.4mm
Bike Length with Tires
—
1679.4mm
Crank Length
—
155mm
Handlebar Width
—
660mm
Stem Length
—
35mm
Stem Angle
—
6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
