2023 Specialized Bicycles Sirrus X 2.0 Step-Through
- Category
- Hybrid
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
Stack
555mm
563mm
593mm
Reach
393mm
400mm
408mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.41:1
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
395mm
450mm
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
557mm
567mm
584mm
Top Tube Slope
19.2deg
14deg
11.7deg
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73.5deg
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
139mm
147mm
175mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
283mm
283mm
283mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.4mm
434.4mm
434.4mm
Front-Center
628mm
637mm
646mm
Front-Center Horizontal
623.6mm
633.6mm
642.6mm
Wheelbase
1058mm
1068mm
1077mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
51mm
51mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
395mm
395mm
395mm
Trail
74.2mm
high
74.2mm
high
67.6mm
high
Mechanical Trail
69.7mm
69.7mm
63.9mm
Wheel Flop
23.9mm
23.9mm
20.8mm
Standover Height
636mm
636mm
641mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
110mm
165 mm cranks
114mm
170 mm cranks
123mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
118mm
165 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
113mm
170 mm cranks
X 2.0 Step-Through Build
XS
S
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
42mm
42mm
42mm
Tire Outer Diameter
706mm
706mm
706mm
Bike Length with Tires
1764mm
1774mm
1783mm
Crank Length
165mm
170mm
170mm
Handlebar Width
680mm
680mm
680mm
Stem Length
60mm
70mm
80mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendHybrid
