2023 Orbea OIZ M10
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel, 120mm rear travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
Stack
596mm
Reach
450mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.32:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
432mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
598mm
Top Tube Slope
17.7deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
76.5deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
42mm
Bottom Bracket Height
330mm
Chainstay Length
432mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430mm
Front-Center
734.3mm
Front-Center Horizontal
733.1mm
Wheelbase
1163mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44mm
Fork Length, Unknown
531mm
Trail
110.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
101.3mm
Wheel Flop
39.6mm
Standover Height
741mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
187.3mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
155mm
175 mm cranks
M10 Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.4in
Tire Width Max
2.5mm
Tire Outer Diameter
743.9mm
Bike Length with Tires
1906.9mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
760mm
Stem Length
760mm
Stem Angle
-6deg
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Cross-country MTB
