2020 Octane One KODE Base
- Category
- Commuter
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
S
M
L
Stack
555mm
572mm
592mm
Reach
379mm
385mm
398mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
1.49:1
1.49:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
480mm
510mm
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
550mm
560mm
580mm
Top Tube Slope
10.5deg
9deg
7.7deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
115mm
130mm
152mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
281mm
281mm
281mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.2mm
419.2mm
419.2mm
Front-Center
593.9mm
598.9mm
618.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
589.8mm
594.8mm
614.8mm
Wheelbase
1009mm
1014mm
1034mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45mm
45mm
45mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
70mm
high
70mm
high
70mm
high
Mechanical Trail
66.4mm
66.4mm
66.4mm
Wheel Flop
21.1mm
21.1mm
21.1mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
72.9mm
170 mm cranks
77.9mm
170 mm cranks
97.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
111mm
170 mm cranks
111mm
170 mm cranks
111mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
S
M
L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
40mm
40mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
702mm
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1711mm
1716mm
1736mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCommuter
Source:https://octane-one.com/part/kode-single-speed-commuter-cross-frameset/