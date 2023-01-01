2018 2-11 Cycles MR4 700c
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S/M
M/L
Stack
578mm
615mm
Reach
367mm
381mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.57:1
1.61:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
535mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
550mm
575mm
Top Tube Slope
11.1deg
10.9deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
72.5deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
146mm
181mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
276mm
276mm
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
419.2mm
419.2mm
Front-Center
593.9mm
609.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
589.8mm
605.8mm
Wheelbase
1009mm
1025mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
Fork Length (Axle-To-Crown)
397mm
397mm
Trail
63.1mm
mid/neutral
56.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.8mm
54mm
Wheel Flop
19mm
16.3mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
77.9mm
170 mm cranks
93.8mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
106mm
170 mm cranks
106mm
170 mm cranks
700c Build
S/M
M/L
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1701mm
1717mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Source:https://web.archive.org/web/20171211165106/http://www.2-11cycles.fr/randonneusesgravel/105-kit-cadre-211cycles-mr4.html