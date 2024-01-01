2023 Cannondale Bikes Trail SL 1
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
MD
Stack
608mm
Reach
419mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.45:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
440mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
574mm
Top Tube Slope
19deg
Head Tube Angle
68deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
303.2mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.1mm
Front-Center
696mm
Front-Center Horizontal
692.9mm
Wheelbase
1123mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51mm
Trail
93.7mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
86.9mm
Wheel Flop
32.6mm
Standover Height
774mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
157.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
133.2mm
170 mm cranks
SL 1 Build
MD
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1859.3mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
Stem Angle
-7deg
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
162 cm
to172 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
