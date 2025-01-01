2025 Canyon Bicycles Grand Canyon Base
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 120mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XL
Stack
658mm
Reach
490mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.34:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
500mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
666mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
666mm
Top Tube Slope
15.8deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
75mm
Bottom Bracket Height
293.2mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
428.5mm
Front-Center
812mm
Front-Center Horizontal
808.5mm
Wheelbase
1237mm
Fork Offset/Rake
53.9mm
Trail
105mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
95.9mm
Wheel Flop
39mm
Standover Height
789mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
268.8mm
175 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
118.2mm
175 mm cranks
Base Build
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1973.3mm
Crank Length
175mm
Handlebar Width
760mm
Stem Length
45mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
192 cm
to
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike's proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
