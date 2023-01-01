2020 NS Bikes Nerd Mini Base
- Category
- Kids MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Mini
Stack
600mm
Reach
410mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.46:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
355mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
565mm
Top Tube Length, Actual C-C
549mm
Head Tube Angle
67deg
Effective Seat Tube Angle, Unknown
75.5deg
Bottom Bracket Drop
38mm
Bottom Bracket Height
311.2mm
Chainstay Length
427mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.3mm
Front-Center
699mm
Front-Center Horizontal
699.7mm
Wheelbase
1125mm
Fork Offset/Rake
47.1mm
Trail
97.1mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
89.4mm
Wheel Flop
34.9mm
Standover Height
668mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
179.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
141.2mm
170 mm cranks
Base Build
Mini
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
698.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1823.3mm
Handlebar Width
780mm
Stem Length
45mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendKids MTB
