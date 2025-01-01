2025 CUBE Bikes Agree C:62 Race
Geometry
47
Stack
513mm
Reach
376mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.36:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
410mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
517mm
Top Tube Slope
13.7deg
Head Tube Angle
71deg
Seat Tube Angle
74.6deg
Head Tube Length
99mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
266mm
Bottom Bracket Height
73mm
Chainstay Length
412mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
314.6mm
Front-Center
722.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
671.4mm
Wheelbase
986mm
Fork Offset/Rake
198.9mm
Trail
-93.6mm
Mechanical Trail
-88.5mm
Wheel Flop
-28.8mm
Standover Height
713mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
213.2mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-97mm
170 mm cranks
C:62 Race Build
47
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1664mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
Category TrendEndurance Road
Source:https://www.cube.eu/it-it/cube-agree-c-62-pro-polarlight-n-aquagreen/826210