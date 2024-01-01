2023 SCOTT Sports Addict RC 20
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
M
Stack
548mm
Reach
390mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
540mm
Seat Tube Length, C-C
480mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Center
550mm
Top Tube Slope
3.2deg
Head Tube Angle
72.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.6deg
Head Tube Length
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
61.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
274.5mm
Chainstay Length
410mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
405.4mm
Front-Center
589.9mm
Front-Center Horizontal
586.6mm
Wheelbase
992mm
Fork Offset/Rake
41.2mm
Trail
62.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.8mm
Wheel Flop
18mm
Standover Height
778mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
83.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
104.5mm
170 mm cranks
20 Build
M
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
25mm
Tire Outer Diameter
672mm
Bike Length with Tires
1664mm
Stem Length
110mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendPerformance Road
