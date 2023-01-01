2022 Rocky Mountain Growler Jr
Geometry
540
Stack
577mm
Reach
366mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.58:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
335mm
Top Tube Slope
29deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
310.6mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425mm
Front-Center
650.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
649mm
Wheelbase
1074mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40.1mm
Trail
112.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
102.5mm
Wheel Flop
41.7mm
Standover Height
767mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
129.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
140.6mm
170 mm cranks
Jr Build
540
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
701.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1775.2mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
4 ft 6 in
to5 ft 0 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://bikes.com/collections/growler-jr/products/growler-jr26-22