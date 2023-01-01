HomeCompareCategoriesBrandsSearchAdd BikesCyclopedia
Rocky Mountain
/
Growler

2022 Rocky Mountain Growler Jr

Category
Hardtail Trail MTB
Design
Flat Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
Suspension
100mm fork travel
540
Somewhat aggressive stack and reachvs category
Suspension sag unknown
Geometry may mis-represent actual riding geometry

Geometry

540
Stack
577mm
Reach
366mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.58:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
335mm
Top Tube Slope
29deg
Head Tube Angle
66deg
Seat Tube Angle
73deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
40mm
Bottom Bracket Height
310.6mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425mm
Front-Center
650.2mm
Front-Center Horizontal
649mm
Wheelbase
1074mm
Fork Offset/Rake
40.1mm
Trail
112.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
102.5mm
Wheel Flop
41.7mm
Standover Height
767mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
129.6mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
140.6mm
170 mm cranks

Jr Build

540
Wheel Size
26 in
559 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
701.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1775.2mm

Published Sizing Recommendations

Height
4 ft 6 in
to
5 ft 0 in

Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend

Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive

The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.

Category Trend
Hardtail Trail MTB
Source:https://bikes.com/collections/growler-jr/products/growler-jr26-22
