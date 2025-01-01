2025 Ribble Cycles CGR AL 700c
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
MD
Stack
562mm
Reach
404mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.39:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
510mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
570mm
Top Tube Slope
7.6deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
145mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
65mm
Bottom Bracket Height
286mm
Chainstay Length
435mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.1mm
Front-Center
626mm
Front-Center Horizontal
621.9mm
Wheelbase
1052mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
64.7mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
61.4mm
Wheel Flop
19.5mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
105mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
116mm
170 mm cranks
700c Build
MD
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
40mm
Tire Width Max
50mm
Tire Outer Diameter
702mm
Bike Length with Tires
1754mm
Crank Length
170mm
Handlebar Width
400mm
Stem Length
90mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
5 ft 9 in
to5 ft 11 in
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendAll-road/Gravel
