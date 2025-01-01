2017 Orbea Orca OMR
- Category
- Performance Road
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
57
Stack
590mm
Reach
398mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.48:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
540mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
576mm
Top Tube Slope
7.5deg
Head Tube Angle
73.2deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.2deg
Head Tube Length
186mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
70mm
Bottom Bracket Height
269mm
Chainstay Length
415mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
409.1mm
Front-Center
604mm
Front-Center Horizontal
600mm
Wheelbase
1009mm
Fork Offset/Rake
43mm
Fork Length, Unknown
370mm
Trail
57.4mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
55mm
Wheel Flop
15.9mm
Standover Height
817mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
95mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
99mm
170 mm cranks
OMR Build
57
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
28mm
Tire Width Max
30mm
Tire Outer Diameter
678mm
Bike Length with Tires
1687mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
