2025 Brodie Bicycles Romax Race
- Category
- Cyclocross
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Aluminum
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
XS
S
M
L
XL
Stack
519mm
537.8mm
557.6mm
576.5mm
597.4mm
Reach
360.9mm
375.8mm
380.1mm
388.8mm
—
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.44:1
1.43:1
1.47:1
1.48:1
—
Seat Tube Length, C-T
460mm
490mm
530mm
560mm
590mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
500mm
525mm
540mm
565mm
585mm
Top Tube Slope
8.8deg
7.4deg
5.2deg
4.2deg
—
Head Tube Angle
70deg
70deg
71deg
71deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
74.5deg
74deg
73deg
73deg
Head Tube Length
100mm
120mm
140mm
160mm
180mm
Bottom Bracket Height
—
—
—
—
—
Chainstay Length
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
425mm
Wheelbase
996.2mm
1018mm
1021.1mm
1036.2mm
1051.7mm
Trail
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mechanical Trail
—
—
—
—
—
Wheel Flop
—
—
—
—
—
Standover Height
727.6mm
750.6mm
783.5mm
806mm
830mm
Race Build
XS
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
692mm
692mm
692mm
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1688.2mm
1710mm
1713.1mm
1728.2mm
1743.7mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendCyclocross
Source:Pre-release