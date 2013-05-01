2019/v4 Ibis Cycles Inc. Ripley 130mm Fork
- Category
- Full-suspension Trail MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Full suspension
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 130mm fork travel, 25% sag
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Stack
599mm
613mm
622mm
631mm
Reach
425mm
450mm
475mm
500mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.41:1
1.36:1
1.31:1
1.26:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
368mm
381mm
418mm
470mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
574mm
603mm
630mm
658mm
Top Tube Slope
25.2deg
24.2deg
20.6deg
15.9deg
Head Tube Angle
66.5deg
66.5deg
66.5deg
66.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
76deg
76deg
76deg
76deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
105mm
115mm
125mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
39.5mm
39.5mm
39.5mm
39.5mm
Bottom Bracket Height
335mm
335mm
335mm
335mm
Chainstay Length
432mm
432mm
432mm
432mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
430.2mm
430.2mm
430.2mm
430.2mm
Front-Center
717.9mm
748.9mm
777.8mm
806.8mm
Front-Center Horizontal
716.8mm
747.8mm
776.8mm
805.8mm
Wheelbase
1147mm
1178mm
1207mm
1236mm
Fork Offset/Rake
44.5mm
44.4mm
44.5mm
44.6mm
Trail
114.3mm
very high
114.4mm
very high
114.3mm
very high
114.2mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
104.8mm
104.9mm
104.8mm
104.8mm
Wheel Flop
41.8mm
41.8mm
41.8mm
41.8mm
Standover Height
708mm
712mm
742mm
755mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
173.4mm
170 mm cranks
204.4mm
170 mm cranks
233.3mm
170 mm cranks
262.3mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
165mm
170 mm cranks
165mm
170 mm cranks
165mm
170 mm cranks
165mm
170 mm cranks
130mm Fork Build
Small
Medium
Large
X-Large
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
2.5in
Tire Width Max
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
2.6in
Tire Outer Diameter
749mm
749mm
749mm
749mm
Bike Length with Tires
1896mm
1927mm
1956mm
1985mm
Published Sizing Recommendations
Height
152 cm
to165 cm
163 cm
to175 cm
173 cm
to185 cm
183 cm
to198 cm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendFull-suspension Trail MTB
Source:https://www.ibiscycles.com/bikes/ripley