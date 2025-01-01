2024 Canyon Bicycles Exceed CF Young Hero
- Category
- Hardtail Cross-country MTB
- Design
- Drop Bar, Hardtail (Front suspension)
- Frame
- Carbon/Composite
- Suspension
- 100mm fork travel
Geometry
XS
Stack
597mm
Reach
392mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.52:1
Seat Tube Length, Unknown
375mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
561mm
Top Tube Slope
25.6deg
Head Tube Angle
69deg
Seat Tube Angle
75deg
Head Tube Length
90mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
58mm
Bottom Bracket Height
310.2mm
Chainstay Length
429mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
425.1mm
Front-Center
656.5mm
Front-Center Horizontal
653.9mm
Wheelbase
1079mm
Fork Offset/Rake
51.4mm
Trail
86.3mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
80.6mm
Wheel Flop
28.9mm
Standover Height
781mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
123.4mm
165 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
145.2mm
165 mm cranks
CF Young Hero Build
XS
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.25in
Tire Outer Diameter
736.3mm
Bike Length with Tires
1815.3mm
Crank Length
165mm
Handlebar Width
700mm
Stem Length
70mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendHardtail Cross-country MTB
Source:https://www.canyon.com/pl-pl/rowery-gorskie/youth-kids/exceed-young-hero/exceed-cf-young-hero/3730.html?dwvar_3730_pv_rahmenfarbe=M076_P12