2019 Koski Bros. Bro Bomber Frameset
- Category
- Rigid MTB
- Design
- Flat Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Steel
- Fork
- Steel
- Features
- Disc brake, Single-speed capable
Geometry
16.5
19.5
21.5
Stack
549mm
563mm
576mm
Reach
452mm
488mm
505mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.21:1
1.15:1
1.14:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
419mm
495mm
546mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
610mm
650mm
670mm
Top Tube Slope
14.5deg
8deg
4.5deg
Head Tube Angle
67deg
67deg
67deg
Seat Tube Angle
74deg
74deg
74deg
Head Tube Length
105mm
120mm
135mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
50mm
50mm
50mm
Bottom Bracket Height
313.1mm
313.1mm
313.1mm
Chainstay Length
432mm
432mm
432mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
429.1mm
429.1mm
429.1mm
Front-Center
722mm
764mm
785mm
Front-Center Horizontal
712.9mm
755.9mm
776.9mm
Wheelbase
1142mm
1185mm
1206mm
Fork Offset/Rake
45.2mm
46.2mm
44.8mm
Fork Length, Unknown
465mm
465mm
465mm
Trail
105mm
very high
104mm
very high
105.5mm
very high
Mechanical Trail
96.7mm
95.7mm
97.1mm
Wheel Flop
37.8mm
37.4mm
38mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
188.9mm
170 mm cranks
230.9mm
170 mm cranks
251.9mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
143.1mm
170 mm cranks
143.1mm
170 mm cranks
143.1mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset Build
16.5
19.5
21.5
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.8in
2.8in
2.8in
Tire Outer Diameter
726.2mm
726.2mm
726.2mm
Bike Length with Tires
1868.2mm
1911.2mm
1932.2mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
Category TrendRigid MTB
Source:https://www.somafabshop.com/shop/product/koski-bros-frameset-bro-bomber-white-2219