2022 Good Weather Ti Goat Frameset (27.5")
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, non-suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
S
M
L
XL
Stack
551mm
589mm
633mm
633mm
Reach
365mm
374mm
380mm
395mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.51:1
1.57:1
1.67:1
1.6:1
Seat Tube Length, C-T
450mm
480mm
520mm
550mm
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal HT Top
530mm
550mm
580mm
595mm
Top Tube Slope
13.6deg
14.2deg
14.3deg
11deg
Head Tube Angle
70.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
73deg
72.5deg
72.5deg
Head Tube Length
105.9mm
141.9mm
188.3mm
188.3mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
72mm
72mm
72mm
72mm
Bottom Bracket Height
289mm
289mm
289mm
289mm
Chainstay Length
440mm
440mm
440mm
440mm
Chainstay Length Horizontal
434.1mm
434.1mm
434.1mm
434.1mm
Front-Center
591.7mm
599mm
624.3mm
639.7mm
Front-Center Horizontal
587.3mm
594.6mm
620.1mm
635.6mm
Wheelbase
1021.4mm
1028.7mm
1054.2mm
1069.7mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
50mm
50mm
50mm
Fork Length (On-Axis)
400mm
400mm
400mm
400mm
Trail
74.8mm
high
68.1mm
high
68.1mm
high
68.1mm
high
Mechanical Trail
70.5mm
64.6mm
64.6mm
64.6mm
Wheel Flop
23.5mm
20.5mm
20.5mm
20.5mm
Standover Height
755mm
789mm
830mm
843mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
60.7mm
170 mm cranks
68mm
170 mm cranks
93.3mm
170 mm cranks
108.7mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
119mm
170 mm cranks
119mm
170 mm cranks
119mm
170 mm cranks
119mm
170 mm cranks
Frameset (27.5") Build
S
M
L
XL
Wheel Size
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
650B/27.5 in
584 mm BSD
Tire Width
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
2.1in
Tire Width Max
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
2.4in
Tire Outer Diameter
722mm
722mm
722mm
722mm
Bike Length with Tires
1743.4mm
1750.7mm
1776.2mm
1791.7mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
The Bike Insights Upright/Aggressive scale is based on analysis of a bike’s proportions relative to similar sized bikes in the same category.Learn more about the Upright/Aggressive Scale
