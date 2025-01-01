2024 T-Lab Bikes X3 Gravel
- Category
- All-road/Gravel
- Design
- Drop Bar, Rigid, suspension corrected
- Frame
- Titanium
- Fork
- Carbon/Composite
- Features
- Disc brake
Geometry
56
Stack
585mm
Reach
389mm
Stack to Reach Ratio
1.5:1
Top Tube Length, Effective/Horizontal Unknown
554mm
Top Tube Slope
32deg
Head Tube Angle
71.5deg
Seat Tube Angle
73.5deg
Head Tube Length
160mm
Bottom Bracket Drop
530mm
Bottom Bracket Height
-184mm
Chainstay Length
428mm
Front-Center
617mm
Front-Center Horizontal
315.9mm
Wheelbase
1040mm
Fork Offset/Rake
50mm
Trail
63.1mm
mid/neutral
Mechanical Trail
59.8mm
Wheel Flop
19mm
Tire to Pedal Spindle
101mm
170 mm cranks
Pedal Spindle to Ground Clearance
-354mm
170 mm cranks
Gravel Build
56
Wheel Size
700C/29 in
622 mm BSD
Tire Width
35mm
Tire Outer Diameter
692mm
Bike Length with Tires
1732mm
Handlebar Width
420mm
Stem Length
70mm
Stack and Reach vs. Category Trend
Very Upright
Somewhat Upright
Average
Somewhat Aggressive
Very Aggressive
